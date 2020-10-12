Meetings roundup: Farmington continues discussion of dilapidated motels on Airport Drive

AZTEC — The Farmington City Council will hear an update on the Sage Motel and the Sage North Motel when it meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 13.

The dilapidated structures on Airport Drive have been deemed a threat to public health, and the city ordered the out-of-state owner to demolish them and remove the debris. If the owner does not comply, the city could choose to demolish the two buildings and place a lien on the properties.

The City Council meeting can be viewed on Zoom. People can obtain a meeting pass code by calling 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

The update on the Sage Motels is listed on the agenda under city manager’s business toward the end of the meeting.

Other agenda topics include a special-use permit for a tax loan business in downtown, discussion of changes to a code that could impact the signs permitted in Farmington and a proposed installation of a wooden bench in downtown.

The council will meet in closed session at the end of the meeting. One topic of discussion in closed session is a threatened lawsuit by a woman and a child against the city and the police department.

Aztec considers suspending water connections in southern section of the city

Aztec officials say there is not adequate water to supply any additional homes in the southern portion of the city.

The area of the city classified as the South Aztec Water Service Area primarily relies on a water tank on the top of a hill along U.S. Highway 550 less than a mile south of Lobo Street and the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, according to the agenda packet for the Aztec City Commission Oct. 13 meeting.

When demand peaks, the tank struggles to provide enough water through the sometimes small-diameter pipes that feed the area east of the highway as well as County Road 2595, Quail Run, Kelly Way, Sullivan Place and Falcon Bluff. The agenda packet states that some of the pipes are inadequately sized.

A remediation plan calls for connecting existing larger pipes to the smaller pipes in the smaller sub-service area over the next 18 months and installing a new waterline to connect smaller pipes in the County Road 2595 area. The County Road 2595 waterline would cost $750,000 and is currently unfunded.

The city staff has recommended that the Aztec City Commission temporarily suspend approving new water connections in the South Aztec Water Service Area.

“The City has determined that sufficient funding is not available at this time to complete an upgrade of the existing South Aztec water distribution system,” a proposed resolution in the agenda packet reads.

The City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and the meeting will be streamed on YouTube.

The commission is also set to go into closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss threatened or pending litigation regarding the fees it charges to electrical customers who have solar panels providing partial power.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council could approve a new contract with the Bloomfield Irrigation District when it meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. The public can participate by calling 425-436-6323 and using the access code 436935#.

The Kirtland Town Council will hear an update on the CARES NM Small Business Continuity Grant when it meets at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at 47 County Road 6500.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education will hear an update on the San Juan College High School when it meets at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. Prior to the meeting, it will have a work session via Zoom at 3:45 p.m. A link can be found on the district website.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets for a work session at 5 p.m. Oct. 13 followed by a regular 6 p.m. meeting. A link to watch the meeting can be found on the district website.

The Legislative Health and Human Services Committee meets Oct. 13. Topics include the shortage of nurses in New Mexico as well as access to health care in rural areas. The public can view the meeting at nmlegis.gov

The Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee meets Oct. 15 and the meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

The Legislative Finance Committee meets Oct. 16 and can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

The Farmington Public Utility Commission will continue discussions of providing Internet services to Farmington utility customers. The commission meets at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1160 or emailing amckinley@fmtn.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

