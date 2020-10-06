Aztec's Painted Pianos project will wrap up with weekend event

FARMINGTON — The inaugural season of a project designed to bring music and art to downtown Aztec comes to a close this weekend.

The Painted Pianos — Big Sound in a Small Town project was initiated by City Commissioner Rosalyn Fry and was unveiled during a daylong ceremony in the Main Avenue Plaza on Aug. 15. The project includes four pianos that were donated by residents or businesses before local artists painted them to reflect different themes. Since the middle of August, they have been displayed outside local businesses during the day, and visitors to the downtown district are invited to sit down and play a tune on them.

From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, the pianos will be displayed outside in downtown Aztec for the final time this season before they are moved inside until next spring. The event will be held in conjunction with an antique car show that will take place near the corner of Main Avenue and Chuska Street.

Fry said masks will be given away at this weekend's event, and social distancing will be encouraged.

The pianos will be moved back outside next spring when weather permits, and the program will be expanded. Fry already has had additional pianos donated to the project, and she plans to have at least two more ready to go next spring.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.

