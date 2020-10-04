Meetings: County Commission agenda topics include seniors, broadband and behavioral health

AZTEC — The San Juan County Commission will consider a memorandum of understanding with the City of Farmington for the city to act as a fiscal agent for the senior centers.

The former fiscal agent chose not to pursue funding this year and the city chose to step up and submit an application for Bonnie Dallas Senior Center as well as the two county-run senior centers and the centers in Aztec and Bloomfield.

The County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 and the meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

Other agenda topics include a presentation on regional broadband and a presentation about the behavioral health initiative.

Rosa Joint Ventures Water System hearing

There will be a public hearing at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 regarding the Rosa Joint Ventures Water System, which serves a small population of San Juan County residents who live near Navajo Lake. People who want to comment must register in advance by 8 a.m. Oct. 8 by emailing Ana.Kippenbrock@state.nm.us. Written comments may be submitted to prc.records@state.nm.us. A link to the YouTube livestream will be posted at nmprc.state.nm.us.

Legislative interim committee meetings

Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee: 10 a.m. Oct. 6

Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee: 9 a.m. Oct. 7

Mortgage Finance Authority Act Oversight Committee: 10 a.m. Oct. 8

The meetings can be viewed at nmlegis.gov. Some of the agenda topics include an update on the Small Business Recovery Act and juvenile justice.

Other meetings

The San Juan College Board of Trustees meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom. A link can be found on the agenda on the college board website.

The Farmington Animal Services Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom. Topics include proposed changes to the city code regarding microchipping.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 7 via Zoom. More information can be found at nmprc.state.nm.us

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

