Have you registered to vote? The deadline to register online or by mail is Oct. 6

FARMINGTON — With days left before the deadline to register to vote in New Mexico, a vigil and a pop-up event provided opportunities for unregistered voters to learn about the upcoming election and get registered to vote.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 6 and people can register online at nmvote.org or at the county clerk's office in Aztec.

Voter registration can also be done by printing out the voter registration form available online and mailing it to either the New Mexico secretary of state's office or the county clerk's office.

Same-day voter registration can be done in person through Oct. 31 at the county clerk's office, 100 S. Oliver Drive in Aztec.

If a first-time voter wishes to register by mail, they should include a copy of a current and valid photo identification or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, student identification or other government document that shows their name and current address. If these forms of identification are not included in the mailed-in voter registration, the voter must present one of the forms of identification when voting.

On Oct. 2, a small group of about a dozen people gathered at Gateway Park in Farmington to remember Breonna Taylor. Taylor was fatally shot by police officers in Kentucky while the officers were executing a no-knock warrant. Bekah Davis, one of the vigil organizers, said the idea for the vigil was to get people registered to vote and turn the racial justice protests that have been happening this summer into political action.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of San Juan County joined forces with other conservative groups like the San Juan County Patriots and the Four Corners Federated Republican Women to host a Make America Great Again pop-up event in Bloomfield. This event included information on Republican candidates as well as merchandise and voter registration.

"We hadn't even got this thing set up before people starting bombarding us," said Angie LeGrand, who was helping sell merchandise. She said people were asking if the president is okay following Donald Trump's announcement that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

These pop up events have been happening every weekend and will continue through Oct. 31.

"We're trying to get the word out to keep our Republicans in office," said Michael Baca, the vice-chairman of the Republican Party of San Juan County.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

