Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region
After low numbers of COVID-19 cases most of September, the cases began increasing toward the end of the month.
The month of September began with 25,460 New Mexicans having contracted the virus since March. That number increased to 29,435 by the end of September.
Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase said on Oct. 1 that he believe the public health orders the state has issued are the right ones to control the spread, but he emphasized that people need to adhere to these orders and avoid large gatherings.
During the first Facebook live update of the month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged New Mexicans to limit the number of places they go each day.
September updates can be found here. Read the updates from August here. Updates from July can be found here and June updates can be accessed here. View updates from May here.
Resources
- State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
- Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
- Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19
- Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014
- State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org
Updates for Thursday, Oct. 1
7:25 p.m.: The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center report 13 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation.
There were no recent deaths included in the update today. However, there was one additional case that was previously unreported due to delayed reporting.
The agencies shifted reporting the number of cases in each county that comprises tribal land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to reporting cases in the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS.
Cases by service unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 2,399
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 891
- Fort Defiance Service Unit: 1,041
- Gallup Service Unit: 1,641
- Kayenta Service Unit: 1,342
- Shiprock Service Unit: 1,581
- Tuba City Service Unit: 985
- Winslow Service Unit: 483
*Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a service unit.
The total number of positive cases is 10,369 and the total number of COVID-related remains at 556.
The latest figures and tallies were released by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President and it included reports that 7,262 people have recovered while 107,599 tests have been administered.
The tribe will be under a 57-hour lockdown from 8 p.m. Oct. 2 through 5 a.m. Oct. 5.
3:30 p.m.: New Mexico health officials reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 1, raising the number of residents who have contracted the coronavirus to 29,661. The new cases include eight San Juan County residents.
The state also recorded five new fatalities, including a Rio Arriba County resident in his 20s who had underlying conditions. Since March, 882 New Mexicans have died of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, 19,926 New Mexicans have recovered after catching the virus.
There are 86 patients hospitalized in the state and 11 of them are on ventilators.
Total cases by county include:
- Bernalillo County: 6,660
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,261
- Cibola County: 431
- Colfax County: 36
- Curry County: 854
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,476
- Eddy County: 875
- Grant County: 128
- Guadalupe County: 34
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 101
- Lea County: 1,464
- Lincoln County: 219
- Los Alamos County: 33
- Luna County: 425
- McKinley County: 4,346
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 271
- Quay County: 75
- Rio Arriba County: 401
- Roosevelt County: 289
- Sandoval County: 1,380
- San Juan County: 3,366
- San Miguel County: 101
- Santa Fe County: 1,032
- Sierra County: 47
- Socorro County: 109
- Taos County: 148
- Torrance County: 77
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 592
In addition, the state health officials say the following numbers of cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 285
- Otero County Processing Center: 163
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
At the same time, there are the following number of cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 51
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e