Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region

After low numbers of COVID-19 cases most of September, the cases began increasing toward the end of the month.

The month of September began with 25,460 New Mexicans having contracted the virus since March. That number increased to 29,435 by the end of September.

Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase said on Oct. 1 that he believe the public health orders the state has issued are the right ones to control the spread, but he emphasized that people need to adhere to these orders and avoid large gatherings.

During the first Facebook live update of the month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urged New Mexicans to limit the number of places they go each day.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Thursday, Oct. 1

7:25 p.m.: The Navajo Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and Navajo Epidemiology Center report 13 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation.

There were no recent deaths included in the update today. However, there was one additional case that was previously unreported due to delayed reporting.

The agencies shifted reporting the number of cases in each county that comprises tribal land in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to reporting cases in the eight service units under the Navajo Area IHS.

Cases by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,399

Crownpoint Service Unit: 891

Fort Defiance Service Unit: 1,041

Gallup Service Unit: 1,641

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,342

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,581

Tuba City Service Unit: 985

Winslow Service Unit: 483

*Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a service unit.

The total number of positive cases is 10,369 and the total number of COVID-related remains at 556.

The latest figures and tallies were released by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President and it included reports that 7,262 people have recovered while 107,599 tests have been administered.

The tribe will be under a 57-hour lockdown from 8 p.m. Oct. 2 through 5 a.m. Oct. 5.

3:30 p.m.: New Mexico health officials reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 1, raising the number of residents who have contracted the coronavirus to 29,661. The new cases include eight San Juan County residents.

The state also recorded five new fatalities, including a Rio Arriba County resident in his 20s who had underlying conditions. Since March, 882 New Mexicans have died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 19,926 New Mexicans have recovered after catching the virus.

There are 86 patients hospitalized in the state and 11 of them are on ventilators.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 6,660

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,261

Cibola County: 431

Colfax County: 36

Curry County: 854

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,476

Eddy County: 875

Grant County: 128

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 101

Lea County: 1,464

Lincoln County: 219

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 425

McKinley County: 4,346

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 271

Quay County: 75

Rio Arriba County: 401

Roosevelt County: 289

Sandoval County: 1,380

San Juan County: 3,366

San Miguel County: 101

Santa Fe County: 1,032

Sierra County: 47

Socorro County: 109

Taos County: 148

Torrance County: 77

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 592

In addition, the state health officials say the following numbers of cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 285

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

At the same time, there are the following number of cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 51

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

