Election 2020: Voters asked to approve general obligation bond funding for senior centers

AZTEC — San Juan County senior centers could receive funding if voters approve General Obligation Bond A during the Nov. 3 election.

The ballot measure asks voters to approve the state authorizing nearly $33.3 million in bonds for improving or constructing senior centers or for purchasing equipment for senior centers. These bonds are backed by property taxes.

Property tax will not increase if the bonds are approved, but could decrease slightly if voters reject the measure.

The Bonnie Dallas Senior Center could receive a total of $316,160 in funding for three purposes.

According to Farmington spokesperson Georgette Allen, the funding will pay for roofing at the main building, upgrades to the restrooms in the main building to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and upgrades to the hallway in the annex building to make it more accessible for people with disabilities. In an email, Allen said that includes widening the hallway, including automatic doors and adding a portico.

The largest amount of funding that could come to local communities through General Obligation Bond A is $2.8 million for construction of a senior center in Pueblo Pintado.

Other area senior centers that could receive funding include:

Aztec Senior Center: $363,000 for renovations

$363,000 for renovations Crownpoint Chapter Senior Center: $880,000 for code improvements and $101,100 for renovations

$880,000 for code improvements and $101,100 for renovations Crystal Chapter Senior Center: $50,000 to purchase vehicles

$50,000 to purchase vehicles Nageezi Senior Center: $338,710 for planning

$338,710 for planning Thoreau Chapter Senior Center: $1 million for code improvements

$1 million for code improvements Tohatchi Senior Center: $350,000 for planning

The largest single project that could be funded by the bond measure is the $4.7 million construction of the Hillcrest Senior Center in Clovis.

A full list of projects that could receive funding can be found in the voter information guide at nmvote.org.

