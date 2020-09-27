Meetings roundup: Enchant Energy to update lawmakers on SJGS carbon capture proposal

AZTEC — Enchant Energy Chief Executive Officer Cindy Crane and Chief Operating Officer Peter Mandelstam will join Farmington Electric Utility System Director Hank Adair to update legislators on the progress the partners are making toward retrofitting the San Juan Generating Station with carbon capture technology, which would allow it to remain open after 2022 with Enchant Energy as the primary owner.

The three-member panel is expected to address the Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee at noon Sept. 28 during its video conference meeting that will be streamed at nmlegis.gov.

The interim legislative committees are currently meeting to gather information that will help while they draft bills for the upcoming legislative session that starts in January.

The carbon capture presentation is the last topic scheduled for discussion during the meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. The majority of the agenda topics are focused on telecommunications.

Other interim legislative committee meetings this week include:

The Indian Affairs Committee: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 The Legislative Finance Committee: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 2

All meetings are broadcast at nmlegis.gov. Agendas and handouts can also be found on the website.

Other meetings

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 28. The public can call 425-436-6323 to participate and use the access code 436935#. Topics include an update on gross receipts tax revenue.

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education will have a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29 via Zoom. A link to the meeting can be found on the district website.

