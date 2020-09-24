Buffalo Wild Wings, Chef Bernie's are hosting events to increase census response rate

AZTEC — Two local restaurants are offering promotions as an incentive for people to fill out their census.

Through Sept. 30, up to two children can eat free with any dine-in or carry-out order at Buffalo Wild Wings if the family brings in a screenshot, printout or other proof that they have completed the 2020 U.S. Census.

People who still need to complete the census can do so using digital kiosks set up at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Meanwhile, the San Juan County Complete Count Committee and San Juan County Counts will be at Chef Bernie’s from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. They have sponsored a buy-one, get-one event. During this event, San Juan County Counts will purchase a second meal for any meal purchased. According to a press release, the event also includes giveaways and a digital kiosk for people to complete the census.

The census deadline is Sept. 30 and the community relies on people to fill out the census in order for the area to receive federal funding for programs like Medicare and school lunches.

As of Sept. 24, only 50% of San Juan County residents who had received an invitation to complete the census had responded.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

