Fishing report: There's good trout fishing on the San Juan River with midge pattern flies

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Navajo Lake: Anglers fishing for bass have had luck using a Ned Rig with a Sukoshi Bug as well as shad crackbaits and drop shot rigs, but fishing for kokanee salmon has been slow. Salmon snagging season opens Oct. 1.

San Juan River: A gauge on the San Juan River registered 706 cubic feet per second on the morning of Sept. 21. Anglers reported good trout fishing in the quality waters using size 24 black, grey and olive midge pattern flies. Downstream in the bait waters, fishing was good using PowerBait.

Abiquiu Lake: Anglers reported slow bass fishing using Ned Rigs and fair walleye fishing using jigging spoons and bottom bouncers tipped with nightcrawlers. The water levels are low and anglers are being advised to use four-wheel-drive vehicles when launching boats. Anglers should also watch for obstructions in the water.

Bluewater Lake: Anglers reported good fishing for tiger muskie using spinnerbaits, Rapala lures, soft plastic lures and water dogs.

Brazos River: Trout fishing was good using gold Panther Martin spinners.

Chama River: Trout below El Vado Lake have been biting on nightcrawlers and fishing is fair to good. Downstream of Abiquiu Lake, fishing was fair using bead head nymphs.

Fenton Lake: Anglers should check with the New Mexico State Parks before heading to Fenton Lake because hours are subject to change. These hours are currently 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trout fishing was good using salmon eggs, PowerBait and worms.

Laguna del Campo: Fishing for trout was good using garlic PowerBait and chartreuse PowerBait.

Charette Lakes: Trout are biting on worms, Fireballs and nymph flies in the mornings or dry flies in the evenings. Anglers report that fishing was good.

Cimarron River: The water level is low, but fishing for trout was good using dry fly dropper setups with zebra midges and tricos.

Clayton Lake: Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake: Fishing for bass was good using green pumpkin plastic tubes and white buzz baits.

Eagle Nest Lake: Fishing for perch was good using worms. Fishing for rainbow trout was fair to good using peach PowerBait.

Lake Maloya: Fishing for trout was fair to good using silver spinners tipped with PowerBait.

Los Pinos River: Fishing for trout was good using Woolly Buggers and bead head nymphs.

Pecos River: Fishing for trout was good using pink PowerBait eggs, salmon eggs, Panther Martin spinners and bead head nymph flies.

Red River: Fishing for trout was good using dry fly dropper rigs with small nymphs like zebra midges and RS2s.

Rio Grande: Fishing for trout was good near Taos using dry fly dropper setups and nymph rigs with flies such as Poundmiesters, mayflies and caddis nymphs. Downstream of Elephant Butte, fishing for catfish was good using worms and liver baits.

Ute Lake: Fishing for white bass was good with vertical jigging blade baits and slabs in 20 to 30-feet of water. Fishing for large and smallmouth bass was fair to good using topwater baits early in the day and Senkos, Hit Worms and drop shot Berkley Flat Nose Minnows later in the day. Fishing for walleye was fair to good jigging blade baits and live minnows in 20 to 25-feet of water. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait.

Bear Canyon Lake: Fishing for crappie was good using flies. Fishing for catfish was fair using minnows.

Elephant Butte Lake: Fishing for white bass was good using lime-green grubs. Fishing for catfish was good using beef liver. Fishing for bass was fair using perch pattern crankbaits and lipless rattle traps.

Lake Roberts: Fishing for catfish was good using beef liver and worms. Fishing for largemouth bass was good using fire tiger pattern crankbaits and lipless rattle trap lures. Fishing for trout was good using pink and orange PowerBait, flavored salmon eggs and gray/black flies.

Trees Lake: Fishing for catfish was fair to good using worms.

Alto Lake: Fishing for trout was good using bead head nymph flies.

Brantley Lake: Fishing for bass was good using watermelon and pumpkin-colored plastic worms.

