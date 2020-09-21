Bloomfield man killed in Sept. 18 crash along U.S. Highway 64

FARMINGTON — A Bloomfield man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the morning of Sept. 18 along U.S. Highway 64, east of Blanco.

Richard Lucero, 56, died around 5:20 a.m. on Sept. 18, along U.S. Highway 64 near mile marker 84, according to a New Mexico State Police press release.

The 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Lucero was traveling eastbound on the highway when the motorcycle crashed along a curved portion of the roadway.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the New Mexico Office of Medical Investigator. Lucero was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation revealed that alcohol did not appear to be a factor for the crash.

State police did not release additional information on the investigation.