Meetings roundup: Legislative panel will discuss recreational cannabis, economic impacts

AZTEC — Legislative interim committee meetings kick off this week at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 with the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee. One highlight on the committee’s agenda is an afternoon presentation at 1:30 p.m. regarding the economic impacts of legalizing recreational cannabis. The public can watch committee meetings online at nmlegis.gov.

The meeting will begin with a discussion of the status of the unemployment compensation fund.

The Legislative Education Study Committee meets Sept. 23 through 25.

During the first day of meetings, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will present the public health guidelines for reopening public schools. His presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Then, at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 24, a panel will present about supporting Native American students during fiscal year 2020 and fiscal year 2021.

The final day of the committee meetings begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 with an update about serving students with disabilities.

The Legislative Health and Human Services Committee meets Sept. 24 and 25. The morning topics on Sept. 24 include serving survivors of domestic violence and child abuse. The afternoon session includes discussion about serving survivors of sexual assault and combatting human trafficking.

On Sept. 25, the morning agenda topics are fighting food insecurity and addressing the eviction crisis. Afternoon topics focus on services for veterans and the homeless.

Other meetings

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets 3 p.m. Sept. 22 for a work session followed by a 5:15 p.m. meeting, which will be conducted via Zoom. During the meeting, the board will learn about the Return to Learn 2020 plan. A link is available on the agenda on the board’s website.

The Farmington Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Policy Committee meets at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24 and will have a public hearing regarding the 2045 metropolitan transportation plan. A link to the meeting can be found on the agenda available at fmtn.org/AgendaCenter.

The Farmington Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and will discuss a special use permit for a tax refund loan operation at 104 ½ E. Main St. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1282 or emailing esandoval@fmtn.org.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe will present about the department’s Advanced Training Unit. A passcode can be obtained by calling 505-599-1101 or emailing ajones@fmtn.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

