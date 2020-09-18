BLM's Farmington office selling fuel wood permits

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON —The Farmington Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is selling public fuel wood permits for personal use for $12 per cord.

The permits are valid for cutting only dead (down and standing) piñon and juniper trees, according to a press release, and the cutting of green trees or other trees not allowed by permit is prohibited. The permits are being sold at the BLM field office at 6251 College Blvd. in Farmington.

BLM officials said maps of open wood-cutting areas will be available when the permits are purchased, as well as a set of rules concerning the collection of the fuel wood.

Maps of fuel wood areas can be accessed online at https://www.blm.gov/maps/frequently-requested/new-mexico.

The permits also are being sold online at https://forestproducts.blm.gov/. Purchasers must have a credit or debit card to complete the online transaction, and they must have access to a printer because they will be required to print their permit, maps, instructions and haul tags.

Anyone caught cutting or removing wood from BLM territory without a valid permit can be fined more than $300, according to the press release. The fines for cutting green trees begin at $300. Illegal woodcutters also can face the confiscation of the wood and any equipment they use, including chainsaws, trailers and even vehicles.

For more information, call BLM acting state forester Elyssa Duran at 505-954-2190.