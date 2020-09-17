San Juan College offering free tax webinar this weekend

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — San Juan College will present a free online instructional event this weekend that will help residents find answers to their questions about income tax payments, taxes on unemployment payments and how to file taxes electronically.

The event is presented through the Four Corners Low Income Tax Clinic and happens at noon on Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 19.

A press release from the college describes the webinar as an educational workshop for taxpayers to correctly figure the amount of taxes to be taken out of each unemployment check so they can avoid a high tax bill at the end of the year.

The webinar also will demonstrate how to file taxes electronically and deal with questions surrounding Economic Income Payments.

The Four Corners Low Income Taxpayer Clinic offers free help to low-income taxpayers and limited English-speaking taxpayers who have a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service, the press release states. The clinic is open year round, serving the region by phone, secure portal, fax, email and Zoom.

The weekend workshop will feature a Spanish language interpreter.

To participate in the workshop, visit https://zoom.us/j/97607390033?pwd=TUVvUGRoY2hYRVVGWnNma09mVIVuUT09. The meeting ID is 976 0739 0033, and the pass code is 819407.

For more information, email Elizabeth Jacobo at jacoboe@sanjuancollege.edu or call 505-566-3747. Participants also may email Shawn Davis at daviss@sanjuancollege.edu or call 505-566-3314.