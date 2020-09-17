Chevel Shepherd plans October drive-in show in Albuquerque

FARMINGTON — Although her concert scheduled for next month at the Farmington Civic Center has been postponed again, fans of hometown country singer Chevel Shepherd will still have a chance to see "The Voice" winner in a performance in October.

According to her Facebook page, Shepherd will be headlining the inaugural Green Chile Country Jamboree Drive-In Music Festival on Oct. 24 at the Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque. The event also features performances by the Swon Brothers and other artists.

Tickets for the event range from $200 to $150 per vehicle, with three zones offering varying proximity to the stage and amenities. Up to six occupants are permitted for each vehicle, and the event is open to all ages.

The drive-in concert is being billed as a COVID-19-safe event with strict adherence to the governor's public health orders.

The show starts at 6 p.m., and gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at holdmyticket.com.

Shepherd, 18, had been scheduled to perform Oct. 2 at the Farmington Civic Center, but that date now has been pushed back to April 30, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show already had been rescheduled from its original date of June 19.

Tickets for that concert range from $25 to $28 and can be purchased online at fmtn.org or by phone at 505-599-1148.

The Farmington High School graduate has released several singles this year from her independent debut recording, an eight-song collection called "Everybody's Got a Story." The disc was produced by Todd Tidwell. Shepherd recorded the EP last year in Nashville. Shepherd has described it as a classic country recording, and the disc features guest appearances by the likes of Eddie Montgomery.

Shepherd's career also has included a turn in the film industry, as she is starring in the independent film production "Wildfire," a drama based on the 1975 hit single by Michael Martin Murphey. The film also stars Anne Heche and "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty.

Filming on the project reportedly was expected to wrap this month.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or measterling@daily-times.com.