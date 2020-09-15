Farmington provides funding to nonprofits to respond to COVID-19 pandemic

AZTEC — After receiving funding from the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Farmington City Council is awarding more than $200,000 to various nonprofits throughout the city.

These nonprofits are primarily tasked with providing shelter and housing to people in need. For example, the Family Crisis Center has been renting additional space in part so that it can quarantine families or individuals when needed. It is receiving $20,000 to support COVID-safe practices and the amended operations.

Another nonprofit that also provides shelter for victims of domestic violence is receiving $21,844. Like Family Crisis Center, Navajo United Methodist Center has needed additional space as well as more cleaning and sanitization. The funding will help the center with those needs. One residential unit at the center has been assigned to quarantine families when they arrive for 14 days prior to assigning them a house in a unit.

Meanwhile, People Assisting the Homeless is receiving $45,000 to help with both the homeless shelter and the Daily Bread’s food distribution.

San Juan County Partnership, which provides housing assistance, will receive $40,000 to help people as the nonprofit is facing an increased demand for assistance.

Finally, ECHO Inc. will receive more than $100,000. This money will be administered by ECHO. People who need help paying their rent, utility bills or mortgage can contract ECHO and apply for assistance.

The City Council unanimously approved awarding the contracts to the non-profits during the Sept. 15 work session that can be viewed at fmtn.org/AgendaCenter.

The city had received $229,696 in funding administered by the Community Development Block Grant for use responding to the pandemic.

This is different than the CDBG funds the city disperses each year to community service. Those funds go to things like increasing the number of children served by Big Brothers, Big Sisters or providing homemakers to help senior citizens remain in their houses longer. The City Council awarded those community service funds during the Sept. 8 meeting.

However, these coronavirus funds are provided to the nonprofits to administer on behalf of the city, according to City Manager Rob Mayes.

Mayes said Farmington has been notified that it will get another round of CDBG COVID-19 money in the future.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

