Do you own your home? Here's how your property tax may change this year

FARMINGTON — Many parts of San Juan County will pay slightly more in property tax this year.

The San Juan County Commission certified mill rates during a special meeting on Sept. 9. These mill rates are used to calculate property tax. A mill is equivalent to $1 per every $1,000 of taxable value. Meanwhile, the taxable value of a piece of property is a third of the assessed value.

The San Juan County Commission meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

"We are not imposing a tax increase," said Commission Chairman Jack Fortner. "We have been directed to impose the rates by the state government, and that's statutory that we are to do that."

The tax rates are set by the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration based on the mills imposed by various taxing authorities including San Juan County, San Juan College, municipalities, the State of New Mexico and school districts.

After receiving the numbers from the state's Department of Finance Administration, the county and other taxing authorities check the calculations before the County Commission issues a written order to the county assessor. The county assessor then prepares and delivers a property tax schedule to the county treasurer by Oct. 1. The treasurer has until Nov. 1 to mail tax bills to property owners throughout the county.

Property tax will change based on what part of the county the property is located in.

Most areas of the county will see an increase in property tax rates this year. These increases will be small. A home with an assessed value of $150,000 that is within the Farmington city limits is looking at a $6 increase.

“It’s not too, too bad,” County Finance Director Kim Martin told the commission during the special meeting on Sept. 9.

The incorporated area of Farmington is seeing the largest increase in mill rates, which are used to calculate property tax. The Farmington mill rate is increasing from 22.663 to 23.784.

Two areas of the county will see significant decreases. Those are the incorporated area of Bloomfield and a special tax district located between Aztec and Bloomfield.

Bloomfield’s mill rate is decreasing from 30.485 to 29.549. That means a house with an assessed value of $150,000 will see a $46.80 decrease in property tax. In contrast, if that house is located outside of city limits, it will see an increase from 24.509 mills to 24.548 mills, resulting in an increased payment of $1.98. However, the unincorporated area of Bloomfield pays less in property tax than the incorporated area. The mill rate in unincorporated areas within Bloomfield school district is 24.548, which is an increase from last year's 24.509 mills.

The special tax district’s mill rate is decreasing from 30.768 mills to 29.864 mills, which means if that house valued at $150,000 was located in the special tax district the owners will pay $45.20 less this year than last year. Despite the decrease, property owners in the special tax district still pay the most in property tax, which is slightly more than people in the incorporated areas of Aztec and Bloomfield pay.

Aztec's mill rate inside city limits is 29.559, an increase from last year's 29.465. Outside of city limits but within the Aztec school district, residential property has a mill rate of 24.863, which is an increase from 24.792.

Kirtland home owners pay the least in property tax. The Town of Kirtland has not imposed any property tax, meaning the people living within the town boundaries pay the same rate that the people in unincorporated areas within the Central Consolidated School District pay. Kirtland’s mill rate is 21.802, a slight increase from the 21.724 mill rate last year.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e