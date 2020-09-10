Three airports in San Juan County received federal funding for runway improvements

FARMINGTON — Three San Juan County area airports received funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a press release from New Mexico’s Congressional Delegation.

The grants are from the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. A total of $8.3 million was awarded to 18 airports in the state for infrastructure improvements and redevelopment.

The City of Aztec is receiving $173,490 in Department of Transportation grants to seal the Aztec Municipal Airport runway pavement as well as $19,276 in CARES Act funding for the airport.

The City of Farmington is receiving $111,009 in Department of Transportation grants to rehabilitate the Four Corners Regional Airport runway as well as $7,400 in CARES Act funding.

The Department of Transportation has awarded $150,000 in grant funding to seal the Navajo Lake Airport runway pavement surface and the airport has also received $16,666 in CARES Act funding.

"New Mexico’s airports are critical transportation lifelines for our state’s economies and communities, even while air travel faces new challenges," said Sen. Tom Udall, D-NM, in a press release announcing the funding. "This funding will help New Mexico communities access the resources and goods they need to make sure that our airports will continue to sustain and grow local economies across the state when this national crisis has passed."

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

