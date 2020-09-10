Fire departments will remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001

AZTEC —The Bloomfield and San Juan County fire departments are hosting a virtual remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 and will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/sjcfdnm. It will include comments from local dignitaries as well as the presentation of colors, bell ringing and a display of flags honoring first responders whose lives were lost because of the terrorist attacks.

The event will be broadcast from the Bloomfield Fire Department, where a flag memorial will be displayed throughout the day.

The public can view the ceremony through Facebook and will not be able to attend the ceremony in person.

