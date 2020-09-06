Meetings roundup: Drought could lead Farmington to issue water shortage advisory

AZTEC — Following one of the driest summers on record, the Farmington City Council is poised to enact a stage one water shortage advisory. This advisory calls for residents to voluntarily conserve water.

The City Council could enact it during the 6 p.m. Sept. 8 meeting, which can be attended via Zoom. A passcode is available by calling the city clerk at 505-599-1101.

According to a memo in the agenda packet, the drought conditions and lack of monsoonal storms have led to river flows that are 7% of average flow level for this time of year.

Lake Farmington, which stores water for the city, is currently more than 97% full, but the memo from Public Works Director David Sypher warns that the city may not be able to replenish that supply if there are weak winter storms that don’t bring a significant snowpack.

Other agenda topics include a possible letter of support for TechSource Inc.’s application for federal funding for a project to remove rare earth elements from coal and discussion of possible rate increases for trash service.

Other meetings

• The San Juan County Commission will meet at noon Sept. 8 to certify property tax rates. Information is available at sjcounty.net.

• The Aztec City Commission meets at 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Topics include municipal airport fees. The meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

• The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets for a work session a 5 p.m. Sept. 8 followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. A link is available on the district website.

• The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 1 p.m. Sept. 10. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook.

• The New Mexico Legislature’s interim Radioactive and Hazardous Waste Committee meets Sept. 9. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

• The Mortgage Finance Authority Act Oversight Committee meets Sept. 11. Information is available at nmlegis.gov.

• The Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee meets Sept. 11. Topics include highway conditions. The meeting can be viewed at nmlegis.gov.

• The Kirtland Town Council meets at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8. It will discuss opting in to the Local Election, which would save the town money by having the municipal election conducted by the County Clerk’s Office in conjunction with other non-partisan elections in November of odd-numbered years. The town will also discuss its relationship with Valley Water and Sanitation District. More information can be found at kirtlandnm.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

