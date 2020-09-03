Grant funding available for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

AZTEC — Small businesses will soon be able to apply for grant funding that the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration awarded local governments, including San Juan County, Farmington, Aztec, Bloomfield and Kirtland.

San Juan County spokesman Devin Neeley said the application process will look identical for businesses in San Juan County regardless of whether they are in incorporated areas or unincorporated areas. Neeley said the online application will likely be available next week.

The DFA announced the awards on Sept. 1.

“DFA has vast experience in scoring applications and scoring them fairly,” said Acting Finance and Administration Secretary Debbie Romero in a press release. “We were able to complete an expeditious and equitable process, and we’ll keep working with local governments all across the state to make sure these essential funds get out the door.”

San Juan County and the municipalities collaborated in applying for these funds and will continue to collaborate while distributing funds to small businesses in need of assistance. Eligible businesses must have fewer than 50 employees, and annual revenue must be less than $2 million.

The maximum amount a small business can receive is $10,000.

During a County Commission meeting on Sept. 1, County Manager Mike Stark said businesses with up to 10 employees can receive $5,000 while businesses with between 11 and 50 employees may receive $10,000.

Stark said a lot of small business owners have expressed interest in the grants.

The City of Aztec received nearly $1.2 million to distribute to small businesses. The City of Bloomfield received more than $153,000, the City of Farmington received more than $1.4 million and the Town of Kirtland received a little more than $93,000. San Juan County received approximately $1 million.

Additionally, the local governments received CARES Act funding to cover the cost of necessary expenditures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has been devastating for all of us, not least local governments and small businesses across our state,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “My administration will continue to deliver whatever resources we have and can make available to help our communities maintain essential services and respond to the public health emergency. Every applicant received funding. No one gets left behind. There is still more to do, and together we will continue fighting this virus with everything we’ve got.”

The City of Aztec received nearly $219,000 for pandemic-related expenditures. The City of Bloomfield received approximately $284,000, the City of Farmington received about $1.18 million and the Town of Kirtland received $1,000. San Juan County received about $2 million.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

