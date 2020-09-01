Farmington Recreation Center opens for racquetball, handball following COVID-19 closure

AZTEC — The City of Farmington Parks Recreation and Cultural Affairs announced that the racquetball courts at the Farmington Recreation Center are now open for the public to use after being closed earlier this year as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Handball is also now available at the recreation center.

Patrons must make an appointment and only singles games, meaning two players, are permitted, according to a press release the city sent out on Aug. 31.

Masks are required and the city will not rent out equipment. All players must bring their own racquets, goggles and balls. Showers are not available.

Appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Call 505-599-1184 to schedule an appointment.

