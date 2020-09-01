Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region
Six months after COVID-19 reached New Mexico, students are preparing to go back to school in person. Meanwhile, restrictions have been relaxed and some places have begun reopenning.
Read the updates from August here. Updates from July can be found here and June updates can be accessed here. View updates from May here.
Resources
- State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453
- Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518
- Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19
- Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014
- State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org
Updates for Sept. 1, 2020
4:20 p.m.: Since March, 25,460 New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes 110 new cases identified on Sept. 1. Two of the new cases were San Juan County residents.
Of the more than 25,000 New Mexicans who have had the disease, 13,073 have recovered and 787 have died. The number of fatalities increased by eight in the Sept. 1 report from the governor’s office.
There are 72 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.
Total cases by county include:
- Bernalillo County: 5,838
- Catron County: 5
- Chaves County: 731
- Cibola County: 398
- Colfax County: 19
- Curry County: 675
- Doña Ana County: 2,859
- Eddy County: 500
- Grant County: 83
- Guadalupe County: 32
- Harding County: 2
- Hidalgo County: 98
- Lea County: 1,132
- Lincoln County: 171
- Los Alamos County: 27
- Luna County: 316
- McKinley County: 4,213
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 222
- Quay County: 62
- Rio Arriba County: 358
- Roosevelt County: 201
- Sandoval County: 1,254
- San Juan County: 3,194
- San Miguel County: 82
- Santa Fe County: 823
- Sierra County: 38
- Socorro County: 77
- Taos County: 115
- Torrance County: 63
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 514
Additionally, health officials report the following number of cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 281
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The state department of health is reporting the following number of COVID-19 cases among people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e