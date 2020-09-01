Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region

The Daily Times staff

Six months after COVID-19 reached New Mexico, students are preparing to go back to school in person. Meanwhile, restrictions have been relaxed and some places have begun reopenning.

Read the updates from August here. Updates from July can be found here and June updates can be accessed here. View updates from May here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Sept. 1, 2020

4:20 p.m.: Since March, 25,460 New Mexicans have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes 110 new cases identified on Sept. 1. Two of the new cases were San Juan County residents.

Of the more than 25,000 New Mexicans who have had the disease, 13,073 have recovered and 787 have died. The number of fatalities increased by eight in the Sept. 1 report from the governor’s office.

There are 72 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

Total cases by county include:

Bernalillo County: 5,838

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 731

Cibola County: 398

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 675

Doña Ana County: 2,859

Eddy County: 500

Grant County: 83

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,132

Lincoln County: 171

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 316

McKinley County: 4,213

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 222

Quay County: 62

Rio Arriba County: 358

Roosevelt County: 201

Sandoval County: 1,254

San Juan County: 3,194

San Miguel County: 82

Santa Fe County: 823

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 514

Additionally, health officials report the following number of cases among people held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The state department of health is reporting the following number of COVID-19 cases among people held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e