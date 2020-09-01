NMSU, San Juan College offer business accelerator program

The Daily Times staff

FARMINGTON — Applications are being accepted for a free, five-week program that is designed to help Farmington-area businesses recover from the COVID-19 economic slowdown.

The business accelerator is called BizSprint Farmington and is a partnership between the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University and San Juan College. According to a press release, it incorporates a tailored curriculum geared toward helping businesses transition to online spaces.

Applications are being accepted through Sept. 30, and the cohort will begin on Oct. 15. Participants will explore new markets through a customer discovery process, and will have access to a network of experts in a variety of fields and one-on-one sessions with staff members at the Arrowhead Center.

The list of business experts includes Elizabeth Wechsler Mata, a veteran patent lawyer who has assisted clients in the biotechnology field and counseled on strategic patent prosecution and enforcement; Leah Messina, who has nearly 20 years of experience in developing digital marketing strategies and campaigns for GEICO, Black & Decker, Ace Hardware and A&E Television; serial entrepreneur David King, who has helped start and found several startup companies and who cofounded Fusion Mobile, a prepaid cellular service company; and Micaela Brown, the founder of an event marketing company whose work has been featured in The New York Times and Forbes Travel, and a skin care and cosmetics company whose products have been featured in Grammy and Oscar awards gift bags.

Participants who complete the program will receive a microgrant of $650 through the support of the New Mexico Gas Company and the State of New Mexico.

BizSprint Farmington is part of the Arrow Center's Community Entrepreneurship Program, which aims to level the playing field for entrepreneurs everywhere. According to the press release, the program shares best practices, tools, staff time, networks and programs with community leaders throughout New Mexico to launch place-based accelerators.

To apply for the program, visit https://arrowheadcenter.nmsu.edu/program/sprints/acep/farmington/.