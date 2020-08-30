Meetings roundup: Methane regulations among the agenda topics for legislative committee

AZTEC — The legislative Water and Natural Resources committee will hear a presentation on methane regulations during its meeting on Sept. 3.

The methane regulations discussion is scheduled for 10 a.m., however the meeting itself starts at 9 a.m. and lawmakers will hear an update on the oil and gas market before hearing about methane regulations.

While New Mexico relies heavily on oil and gas for its state budget, the extractive industries have also come under scrutiny for potential impacts to human health and the environment.

The Four Corners region has gained attention for a methane hot spot identified by satellites and the state is currently in the process of drafting methane regulations.

The committee meeting goes through 5 p.m. Sept. 3 and other agenda topics include bonding requirements and abandoned wells, produced water, an oil and gas reform act and the New Mexico Clean Energy Workforce Development Study.

The Water and Natural Resources committee is one of several interim legislative committees scheduled to meet this week. The meetings are broadcast at nmlegis.gov.

The Economic and Rural Development Committee meets Aug. 31. Topics include the tourism economy and recovery and outdoor recreation and business opportunities.

The Indian Affairs Committee meets Sept. 1. Topics include education and broadband.

The Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee meets Sept. 2. Topics include space technology industries, data centers and broadband.

The Legislative Health and Human Services Committee meets Sept. 4. Topics include expanding health care coverage to people who are currently uninsured, options for health care coverage and the Health Securities Act.

Other meetings

• The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Sept. 1. Agenda topics include a community garden and an outdoor recreation grant. Information about how to attend the meeting can be found at sjcounty.net/watch.

• The Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives is conducting consultations with tribal members. The Western and Navajo consultation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Register online at https://bit.ly/2DXDw0P.

• The San Juan Water Commission meets at 1 p.m. Sept. 2 via Google Meets. A phone number and link can be found on the agenda, located at sjwc.org.

• The San Juan College Board of Trustees meets at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 1. It will discuss a revenue bond resolution for student housing and hotspots and laptops for students to check out. A link to the meeting can be found on the agenda available on the board’s website.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e