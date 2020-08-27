Farmington receives honorary lifetime membership in new outdoor rec business alliance

AZTEC — The City of Farmington has been named an honorary lifetime member of the new business alliance endeavOR New Mexico. This alliance consists of outdoor recreation related businesses.

Board Chairman Dale Davis, who owns 505 Cycles, said endeavOR would not exist without Farmington’s efforts to diversify the economy by promoting outdoor recreation.

"Really this is a byproduct of ORII, our Outdoor Recreation Industry Initiative here in Farmington," Davis said.

Davis attended the Farmington City Council on Aug. 25 and presented the city with an honorary lifetime member. Davis said endeavOR is based in Farmington.

He said he anticipates the new alliance will be a good thing for both Farmington and the state.

Mayor Nate Duckett described the organization as a place where people can come together. He said businesses can discuss what is working in their region.

“I think that it is a very positive move forward,” he said.

EndeavOR New Mexico will allow networking between outdoor recreation businesses as well as a common voice in efforts to promote outdoor recreation.

Davis said the first step for endeavOR is attracting businesses to join.

Farmington Economic Development Director Warren Unsicker said it is exciting for the city to be part of this “new paradigm for New Mexico” and that endeavOR provides a huge opportunity to collaborate.

Farmington’s efforts to promote outdoor recreation have been noticed around the state and the city was chosen to host the New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced this year’s conference to be a virtual conference and registration has already opened online. The conference will be on Oct.1 and 2.

However, the city is hopeful that it will have the chance to host the conference after the pandemic in 2021. Duckett will be one of the speakers on a panel during the conference.

More information about endeavOR New Mexico can be found at endeavornm.org.

Information about the New Mexico Outdoor Economics Conference can be found at outdoorseconomicsnm.com.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

