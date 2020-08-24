A new businesses alliance called endeavOR New Mexico aims to promote outdoor recreation

AZTEC — A new alliance of businesses throughout the state aims to grow the outdoor recreation economy by advocating for investment and job growth in that sector, according to a press release from the New Mexico Economic Development Department.

This non-profit alliance is known as endeavOR New Mexico and has close ties to Farmington, where community leaders have been working to promote and develop outdoor recreation assets.

“Outdoor recreation touches all corners of the state and I welcome this coalition as we collaborate for both responsible stewardship of the outdoors and more economic opportunity for local communities,” said Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes in the press release

Her department, as well as its Outdoor Recreation Division, will work with endeavOR in an effort to grow outdoor recreation jobs.

“Other states have united their outdoor recreation businesses under a single advocacy-focused mission to great effect,” said Outdoor Recreation Division Director Axie Navas. “With the formation of endeavOR, New Mexico takes a huge leap forward in solidifying and recognizing outdoor recreation’s role as a major economic driver.”

Once a Day Marketing played a key role in forming and launching the endeavOR New Mexico alliance while working with Farmington and the Outdoor Recreation Industry Initiative, the press release states. James Glover and Marianne Tenenbaum, partners in Once a Day Marketing, have been selected to assume the executive director role.

“These are exciting times for outdoor recreation in New Mexico. The alliance’s mission to assist outdoor recreation guides, outfitters, and gear manufactures to be more successful and improve New Mexico’s outdoor rec offerings and experiences will drive endeavOR for years to come,” Glover said.

Meanwhile, Dale Davis, the owner of 505 Cycles in Farmington, serves as the board chairman.

“We are dedicated to being a balanced and unified voice for all outdoor recreation businesses and organizations positively contributing to the outdoor economy,” Davis said. “We represent all outdoor recreation industry sectors and geographic regions of the state.”

The alliance includes a variety of businesses related to outdoor recreation, including camping, fishing, hunting, snow sports, trail sports, water sports and wildlife viewing as well as motorcycles and off-highway vehicles. Member businesses receive advocacy, networking, promotion, professional development assistance and alerts about industry news and best practices.

“Growing our outdoor recreation economy in Farmington is vital and we want to support similar efforts in all New Mexico communities,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett. “The formation of endeavOR will enable outdoor rec businesses and organizations, large and small, to have representation and a voice moving forward.”

