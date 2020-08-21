State health department to offer free COVID-19 testing in Farmington

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Health Department is shifting free COVID-19 testing next week solely to Farmington, after hosting sites across San Juan County.

The state health department is hosting testing sessions on Aug. 22, 24, 25, 27 and 28, according to a NMDOH flyer from the San Juan County Public Health Office.

All but one testing session is hosted at San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

The state health department has hosted testing sessions in Aztec, Bloomfield and Kirtland in recent weeks.

The Aug. 22 testing is being held from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the San Juan County Public Health Office at 355 S. Miller Ave. in Farmington.

Morning testing sessions at San Juan College are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 and 28. Evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug 25 and 27.

Anyone seeking testing is asked to register at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org before the event and wear a face mask.

Staff at the testing sites will request the test confirmation ID from the online registration.

People can contact the county public health office at 505-327-4461 if they need help registering.

The Shiprock Indian Health Service on July 17 posted a flyer on its Facebook page about nine free COVID-19 testing sites at regional chapter houses. The last one was hosted on Aug. 18 at the Shiprock Chapter House.

The Shiprock IHS Facebook page has not posted about upcoming testing sites in the region, as of Aug. 21.