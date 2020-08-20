Jim Cox will take the role of deputy San Juan County manager

AZTEC — San Juan County Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Jim Cox has been promoted to deputy county manager effective Sept. 6.

County Manager Mike Stark announced Cox’s new position during the County Commission meeting on Aug. 18.

Stark said there were 16 applicants for the deputy county manager position.

“We had four very qualified folks interview for that position,” he said.

Cox has worked as the chief financial and strategy officer for more than four years. Prior to that, he spent eight years working for public accounting firms in their audit divisions, according to a biography provided by San Juan County. During that time, he audited governments with budgets ranging from $100,000 to $1 billion.

He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico and is also a certified public accountant.

Cox moving into the role of deputy county manager means his former position needed to be filled. Stark said the county is fortunate to have talented employees and a good succession plan.

The current Deputy Chief Financial Officer Kim Martin will fill that vacancy.

