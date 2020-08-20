Farmington schools student tests positive for COVID-19

FARMINGTON — A Farmington Municipal School District student tested positive for COVID-19 this week after taking part in an outdoor activity on district property.

Farmington schools announced on Aug. 20 that the student tested positive for the coronavirus earlier that day, according to a Farmington schools press release.

The student was participating in a district and New Mexico Activities Association activity in an outdoor area of a school campus.

The press release did not identify which school campus, or which activity the student was participating in.

Employees and students who were in contact with the student have been contacted about possible exposure.

"Those who were in socially-distant contact with the student are awaiting test-results," according to the press release.

The positive case has been reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the New Mexico Department of Health.

This is the second reported COVID-19 positive case in Farmington schools in recent weeks.

District officials announced on July 21 an employee tested positive and a second employee has been tested after exhibiting symptoms.

No employees were allowed in the areas on district grounds where the infected employee was working for about a week.

The district did not identify at which school the employee was working, but the New Mexico Environment Department database reports a July 23 positive case at Farmington High School.

Farmington students returned to the virtual classroom on Aug. 18 after in-person instruction had been delayed in New Mexico by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on July 23.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.