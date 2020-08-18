Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Bloomfield, shutting traffic down for hours

FARMINGTON — New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Bloomfield that closed U.S. Highway 64 for several hours.

Margarita Mossburg, 54, of Farmington, was killed in a three-vehicle crash around 8 p.m. Aug. 17, in front of the Dollar General at 1001 E. Broadway Boulevard (U.S. Highway 64) in Bloomfield, according to a state police press release.

The crashes started when a Dodge van was leaving the Dollar General parking lot and was crossing the eastbound lanes to drive westbound on Broadway.

The van was struck by a GMC SUV driving eastbound.

The SUV then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a Honda Civic driven by Mossburg, who was driving westbound.

Mossburg's injuries were fatal, and the New Mexico Officer of the Medical Investigator pronounced her dead at the scene, according to state police.

The two drivers of the other vehicles were transported to an unidentified hospital for treatment and their conditions were not shared by state police.

Seatbelts appeared to have been properly used and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.

Bloomfield police, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, Bloomfield and San Juan County fire along with paramedics also responded to the scene, according to a Bloomfield Police Department Facebook post.

Traffic was diverted onto city streets until about 1:41 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

