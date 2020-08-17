Sen. Steve Neville appointed to New Mexico Civil Rights Commission

AZTEC — A state senator from Farmington has been appointed by the Legislative Council to serve on the New Mexico Civil Rights Commission.

The commission was created through legislation passed during the special session earlier this year and includes three people appointed by the governor and six members appointed by the Legislative Council.

Sen. Steve Neville, R-Farmington, was appointed last week by the Legislative Council.

A time and date has not been set for the first meeting, but a press release stated that Neville anticipates that meeting will occur in the next couple of weeks.

The commission is tasked with reviewing policies and creating proposals that must be submitted to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico legislative council and the legislative interim committee dealing with courts, corrections and justice by Nov. 15.

Neville has served on the state senate since 2005. He previously served on the San Juan County Commission and the Aztec City Commission.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e