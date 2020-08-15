Free COVID-19 testing sites set for Farmington, Kirtland and Navajo Nation

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Health Department will offer six free COVID-19 testing sessions in San Juan County this week, offering a site in Kirtland along with a Saturday testing session.

San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington will have two morning and two evening sessions this week.

Morning sessions from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. are set for Aug. 17 and 21. Evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug 18 and 20.

Judy Nelson Elementary School at 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland will have a testing session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 19.

An Aug. 22 testing session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is set for the San Juan County Public Health Office at 355 S. Miller Ave. in Farmington.

People seeking testing are asked to register at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org before the event.

There will be a free COVID-19 testing session on Aug. 18 at the Shiprock Chapter House which is operated by multiple health agencies in the region.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those seeking testing are asked to pre-register at bit.ly/SRAug18.

The links to pre-register for testing are case-sensitive.

Members of the public that want to get tested are asked to pre-register to speed up the testing process and save time.