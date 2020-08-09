Meetings roundup: Legislative subcommittee agenda includes police accountability

AZTEC — New Mexico lawmakers who are members of the Criminal Justice Reform subcommittee will hear a presentation about police accountability and qualified immunity when the subcommittee meets on Aug. 10.

As law enforcement has come under scrutiny nationwide following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota while he was being arrested, qualified immunity and police officer accountability are two topics that have been at the forefront of discussions.

Qualified immunity protects police officers, as well as other public employees, from lawsuits resulting from actions taken as part of their work.

The presentation is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., however the meeting starts at 9 a.m. and other topic include fines and fees.

The meeting will be streamed live and a link to view it can be found at nmlegis.gov.

Meanwhile, the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee will also meet on Aug. 10 and the meeting will be streamed at nmlegis.gov. Agenda topics include the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Project.

The Legislative Council is set to meet on Aug. 12 and the Land Grant Committee will meet Aug. 13. More information can be found at nmlegs.gov.

Other meetings

The Farmington Municipal Schools Board of Education meets at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 for a work session followed by a 5:15 p.m. meeting. The virtual meeting will be conducted via Zoom and a link is available in the agenda on the district website.

The Bloomfield School District Board of Education meets at 4 p.m. Aug. 11 for a work session followed by a 5 p.m. meeting. During the work session, Superintendent Kim Mizell is scheduled to provide an update on the equity council. A link to watch the meeting can be found on the district website.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education meets at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for a work session. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.

The Aztec City Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 11 for a work session focused on rates utility customers who have solar panels pay to remain connected to the grid. The work session will be followed by a 6 p.m. meeting. Both the work session and meeting can be viewed on YouTube.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 via Zoom. Contact the city clerk at 505-599-1101 or ajones@fmtn.org for the passcode.

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. Aug. 10. The public can call 425-436-6323 and use the passcode 436935# to participate or listen to the meeting. The agenda could not be found on the city website by print deadline.

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 12 via Zoom. Information for participating in the meeting can be found at nmprc.state.nm.us. Topics include discussion of Public Service Company of New Mexico's plans to invest $450 million in transmission and distribution over the next four years.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

