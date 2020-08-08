New Mexicans are receiving absentee ballot request forms in the mail. Here's what to know

AZTEC — Many voters across New Mexico received unsolicited absentee ballot request forms in the mail, raising some alarms because a non-government, nonprofit organization sent them out.

While the absentee ballot application form is an official form approved by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, the Eddy County Clerk sent out a notice stating that she will not accept the forms sent out by the Center for Voter Information. Instead, she said voters should request an absentee ballot through her office or online at nmvote.org.

The state's election office, however, has no problem with the group's form.

Alex Curtas, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office, said the document the group included is an official absentee ballot request form and people who fill out the form will receive an absentee ballot in the mail.

Curtas said the earliest that county clerks can begin mailing out the absentee ballots is Oct. 6. That means people who fill out the form and return it will not see their ballots in the mail until October.

The Center for Voter Information states in the enclosed information that it is not affiliated with either state or local election officials.

The mail includes a return envelope addressed to the county clerk with postage paid and a short letter stating that voting by mail is an easy way to safely vote while keeping healthy and safe. It also includes a voting score based on the voter’s participation in past elections.

Absentee ballots can also be requested online at nmvote.org. The 2020 General Election ballot request form is not yet available on the website, but Curtas said it should be online in the upcoming weeks. The absentee ballot requests will be accepted through 5 p.m. Oct. 20.

In addition, absentee ballots can be requested through the county clerk’s office.

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct. 17.

New Mexico residents can check their voter registration status as well as the status of absentee ballot applications online at nmvote.org.

