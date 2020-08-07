State health department to offer free COVID-19 testing in Aztec

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at a new site in Aztec next week, shifting from a location in Bloomfield.

The state health department will offer a testing session on Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the San Juan County Admin Complex at 100 S. Oliver Dr. in Aztec.

A Wednesday testing session was held at Bloomfield High School on Aug. 5.

Four testing sessions will be hosted at San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. Two morning sessions are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Aug. 10 and 14. Two evening sessions are set from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 13.

Members of the public seeking testing are asked to pre-register at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org and wear a mask to the testing site.

People can contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461 if they need help registering.

Staff at the site will request the test confirmation ID.

There are three free COVID-19 testing sites on the Navajo Nation through Aug. 18 which are being operated by multiple health agencies at chapter houses in the region.

Members of the public that want to get tested are asked to pre-register to speed up the testing process and save time.

The links to pre-register for testing are case-sensitive.