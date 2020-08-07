San Juan County and city governments apply for funding to assist small businesses

AZTEC — San Juan County, Farmington, Aztec and Bloomfield are applying for funding from the state to provide to small businesses in the form of grants, according to a press release from the county.

If awarded, local governments will accept applications from businesses with gross revenues of less than $2 million annually. The application process involves filling out a short form and providing basic information.

The grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000 and there is no guarantee that the business will receive the full amount it requests.

The funds are intended to help business maintain operations and replace some of the losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Money from the state is anticipated to be awarded by Aug. 21, at which point the local governments will begin accepting applications.

The state plans to provide $50 million to local governments across the state, which those entities will then award to small businesses within their jurisdictions.

