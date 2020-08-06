Navajo police investigating fatal crash on NM 371 involving semitruck

FARMINGTON — The Navajo Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on New Mexico Highway 371 on Aug. 4, where the driver of a semitruck was killed.

First responders were dispatched around 3:53 p.m. on Aug. 4, when the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District was notified of a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on state highway 371, according to Navajo police Spokesperson Christina Tsosie.

A semitruck traveling northbound and a Jeep SUV driving southbound in the northbound lane on the highway collided near mile marker 92.

The driver of the semitruck, a 54-year-old man, died at the scene, Tsosie said.

The two occupants of the Jeep SUV, a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, were transported to a local hospital for injuries.

Tsosie said the Navajo Division of Public Safety Department of Criminal Investigations is working the case.

Navajo, Farmington and San Juan County firefighters responded to the scene, according to City of Farmington Spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Firefighters assisted with the transport and extraction of the passengers.

They also assisted in getting diesel fuel from the damaged semi-truck into a different vehicle, Allen said.

