Public meetings will focus on resource management plan amendment, including Chaco land use

AZTEC — Federal officials invite the public to participate in virtual open houses regarding changes to the draft Farmington Mancos-Gallup Resource Management Plan, a document intended to guide management decisions on public lands that include areas surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

The draft amendment was released for public comment Feb. 28. There were five virtual public meetings in May.

The comment period for the document was extended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four virtual open houses announced by the Bureau of Land Management Farmington Field Office are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 through 29 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. those same days.

According to a BLM press release, the Aug. 26 session is for the Navajo Nation and members of the Navajo tribe while the Aug. 27 session is focused on other tribes and Pueblos. The general public sessions will be on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.

Prior to the meetings, the BLM and the Bureau of Indian Affairs will be guests on KNDN radio, 960 AM, from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Listeners can learn about the document as can call in to ask questions. The call in number is 505-325-1996.

"We are excited to offer additional outreach to engage the public in our decision-making process, especially for this Resource Management Plan Amendment," said BLM New Mexico State Director Tim Spisak. "Hosting these open houses virtually, we will have the ability to reach a much broader audience for public input and provide additional opportunities for tribes, pueblos, and the local communities to engage with the agencies."

People who are interested in attending the virtual open houses should visit virtualpublicmeeting.com/fmg-rmpa-eis. The website includes a project overview as well as information on the alternatives and how to provide comments. The website also includes interpretation in the Diné language.

Registration is required in advance for the open houses by visiting rb.gy/zrozzi.

People who do not have internet can call in to participate by calling 669-900-8128. The meeting ID is 99622051582.

Public comments are accepted through Sept. 25.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

