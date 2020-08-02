Meetings roundup: Public invited to comment on draft methane, ozone precursor rules

AZTEC — The New Mexico Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department are hosting a public meeting to gather input on draft methane and ozone precursor rules.

This meeting will start with introductions and an overview of the proposed rules at 4 p.m. Aug. 6. The last hour of the meeting is set aside for public comments.

The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://nmemnrd.webex.com/nmemnrd/j.php?MTID=m9a3cd3b5679303a4730f556e5fc5602f. The meeting number is 146 018 6450 and the password is 5MDuCYnH3T7.

People can also participate by calling in at 408-418-9388 and using the access code 146 018 6450.

Legislative interim committees

There will be several interim legislative committee meetings this week. These meetings are broadcast on nmlegis.gov.

The Economic and Rural Development Committee meets Aug. 3 and will discuss the impacts of COVID-19, including how the pandemic has impacted the hospitality and restaurant industries.

The Indian Affairs Committee meets Aug. 4. Agenda topics include voting and census efforts.

The Water and Natural Resources Committee meets Aug. 6. The Office of the State Engineer will present the state of the state’s waters.

The Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee meets Aug. 7. Topics include estimates for Fiscal Year 2021.

Other meetings

San Juan College Board of Trustees meets at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4 via Zoom. A link is available on the agenda posted at sanjuancollege.edu.

The San Juan Water Commission meets at 1 p.m. Aug. 5. Directions to join the virtual meeting can be found on the agenda posted on sjwc.org.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

