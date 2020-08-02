Free COVID-19 testing at sites in San Juan County, Navajo Nation

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — The state health department is relocating free COVID-19 testing efforts in Kirtland to Bloomfield for one day for this upcoming week.

The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting four testing sessions at San Juan College at 4601 College Blvd. in Farmington.

There will be two morning and two evening sessions at the college. The health department operated three morning sessions and an evening session last week.

The morning sessions run from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Aug. 3 and 7, with evening sessions from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug 4 and 6.

There will be a morning testing session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, at Bloomfield High School at 520 N. First St.

There is no testing scheduled at Judy Nelson Elementary School in Kirtland this week.

Those seeking testing are asked to pre-register for the event at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org and wear a face mask to the testing site.

People can contact the San Juan County Public Health Office at 505-327-4461 for more information.

There are five free COVID-19 testing sites on the Navajo Nation through Aug. 18 being operated by multiple health agencies at chapter houses in the region.

Those who wish to get tested are asked to pre-register online to save time and speed up the testing process.

Aug. 3 at the Cove Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/CoveAug3

Aug. 6 at the Tolikan Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TolikanAug6

Aug. 10 at the Teec Nos Pos Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TNPAug10

Aug. 13 at the Gadii'ahi Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/GadAug13

Aug. 18 at the Shiprock Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SRAug18

The links to pre-register for testing are case-sensitive.