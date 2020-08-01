Here are the latest coronavirus updates from San Juan County, Four Corners region

The Daily Times staff

New Mexico saw the highest number of cases since the pandemic began in July, prompting a delay of in-person learning at schools until September. The state is focusing on reducing spread and making it safe for children to return to school.

The first case of the coronavirus documented in San Juan County was announced on March 21. By the end of July, nearly 3,000 San Juan County residents had tested positive for the virus and 20,600 New Mexicans had received positive test results.

In the first five months, COVID-19 claimed about 180 San Juan County lives.

New Mexicans are required to wear masks when in public spaces.

Updates from July can be found here and June updates can be accessed here. View updates from May here.

Resources

State coronavirus hotline: 1-855-600-3453

Non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

Navajo Department of Health COVID-19 website: ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19

Navajo Health Command Operations Center: 928-871-7014

State coronavirus website: cv.nmhealth.org

Updates for Saturday, Aug. 1

3:50 p.m.: New Mexico health officials reported 210 new cases of COVID-19, including five in San Juan County, one in Rio Arriba County, 14 in Sandoval County and 11 in McKinley County.

There have now been 20,796 New Mexicans test positive for the disease. Of those people, 8,286 have recovered and 651 have died.

The state recorded nine new coronavirus-related fatalities on Aug. 1, including a San Juan County resident in his 70s who had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized.

There have been 181 deaths from the coronavirus in San Juan County.

There are 134 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19.

Total cases by county include:

68 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

State health officials say the following number of people being held by federal agencies at the following facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 279

Otero County Prison Facility: 279

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

Additionally, the following number of inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department have tested positive at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 25

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 470

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 3

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e