As Aztec plans for future, residents identify outdoor recreation as an important component

AZTEC — Survey respondents overwhelmingly identified outdoor recreation assets as one of the most important features in and around Aztec.

The city and its contractor, Consensus Planning, asked Aztec residents and community members to weigh in on the future of the city as it works on updating the comprehensive plan.

The last comprehensive plan was completed in 2002. While the survey is still open through Aug. 3, the results were presented during a community meeting on July 30. A small number of people participated in the virtual meeting.

The comprehensive plan creates a road map for the city over the upcoming 20 years.

Mayor Victor Snover started the meeting with a few brief comments about why the comprehensive plan is important.

“We’re laying the groundwork for our future success over the next 20 years and more,” he said.

Jackie Fishmann, a principal at Consensus Planning, said outdoor recreation will be a part of that plan.

Consensus Planning is currently in the research phase of the process of developing the comprehensive plan. A final draft will likely be available in February and Consensus Planning is hoping to have public meetings in October and in February as it develops the plan.

People who attended the July 30 meeting said the downtown corridor and historic architecture are features in the city that should be preserved.

Many of the participants described Aztec as a place with a small town feel and easy access to amenities in both Farmington and Durango, Colorado.

But they also identified some problems in Aztec, such as areas that are prone to flooding during heavy rain.

