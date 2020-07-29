San Juan Generating Station renewable energy plan gets approval from PRC

AZTEC — The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission unanimously approved a plan that would replace the electricity that Public Service Company of New Mexico currently receives from the San Juan Generating Station with 100% renewable energy.

These renewable resources include solar arrays and battery storage that will be located in San Juan, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties.

The ruling came a little more than a year after PNM filed an application that called for a combination of natural gas in San Juan County and solar arrays with battery storage in McKinley and Rio Arriba counties.

The 100% renewable portfolio that was approved by the PRC on July 29 was proposed by Coalition for Clean and Affordable Energy.

Commission Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar said the decision was a hard one. The decision leaves the door open for Enchant Energy to move forward with retrofitting the power plant with carbon capture technology.

“That’s the part that I like the most,” Becenti-Aguilar said.

She said her constituents in northwest New Mexico deserve a paycheck.

The approved path forward would not locate the replacement resources directly at the San Juan Generating Station site, unlike the proposal that would have located natural gas generation at the power plant.

One of the solar arrays proposed would be in the Central Consolidated School District boundaries, which will preserve some of the property tax revenue that the district depends on and currently receives from the San Juan Generating Station and its related mine.

It will also provide investment into the three counties.

“Today is a huge day for our renewable, economic future,” said Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter Director Camilla Feibelman. “The PRC decision shows that New Mexico can transition from dirty coal-fired energy to clean renewable energy, while providing investment and jobs for the impacted communities. The replacement power that the Commission approved will lead to thousands of construction jobs and $1 billion in investment in northwestern New Mexico. This is what the Energy Transition Act was intended to do: save rate payers money, move to renewables, help workers and communities transition all while investing deeply in the impacted community.”

But not everyone is celebrating this decision.

"Today’s decision shows exactly why we call New Mexico’s environmentalists radical. They are not satisfied with putting thousands of families out of work and draining millions from state revenues, it appears they won’t be happy until our country has lost our energy independence,” said Power the Future Western States Director Larry Behrens in a statement. “Forcing New Mexico to buy more solar panels from China not only puts our neighbors out of work, but also supports a country with an abysmal human rights and environmental record.”

Behrens said similar actions in Europe and California have led to higher electric bills and higher taxes. He said the jobs attached to the replacement power plan are temporary “but the damage from their actions are permanent.”

“The eco-left would have New Mexicans believe their renewable agenda is so affordable they need the government to force customers to buy it,” Behrens said.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

