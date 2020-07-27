FEUS temporarily closes customer service office after possible COVID-19 exposure

AZTEC — The Farmington Electric Utility System's customer service office is temporarily closed after three employees were possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The utility posted the announcement on social media on July 27, and city spokeswoman Georgette Allen confirmed that the center is closed and will be disinfected.

The three employees have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days and are awaiting test results.

The social media post states that Farmington electric is conducting contact tracing under the guidance of the New Mexico Department of Health.

MORE:Free COVID-19 testing set up by state, tribal agencies

Customers wanting to pay bills can use night drop boxes at 101 N. Browning Parkway or 850 Municipal Drive. Electronic payments can also be made by calling 505-599-1353.

Hannah Grover covers government for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4652 or via email at hgrover@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e