Meetings roundup: Local governments set to discuss fiscal year 2021 budgets

AZTEC — Local governments are expected to vote on the final fiscal year 2021 budget when they meet this week.

Fiscal year 2021 began on July 1, and the final budgets must now be submitted to the state for approval.

City and county officials have described this as one of the hardest budget cycles the governments have faced. Aside from the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a crash in oil prices this spring has impacted both local and state budgets.

This means elected leaders have been forced to make tough decisions, including furloughs and layoffs.

The Farmington City Council meets at 6 p.m. July 28 via Zoom. A passcode can be obtained by contacting the city clerk at 505-599-1101. The meeting will be recorded and posted online at fmtn.org under the agenda center tab.

The Aztec City Commission will start with a work session at 5:15 p.m. July 28 to discuss the final budget prior to approving it during the 6 p.m. meeting. Meetings are streamed live on YouTube.

The San Juan County Commission meets at 4 p.m. July 28 and will likely approve the final budget. Information about how to watch or participate in the meeting is available at sjcounty.net/watch. The commission could also choose to ratify a contract for behavioral health investment zones.

The Bloomfield City Council meets at 6 p.m. July 27. People can call 425-436-6323 and use the access code 436935# to participate. An agenda was not available by deadline.

The Kirtland Town Council approved the fiscal year 2021 final budget during a meeting on July 14.

Other meetings

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. July 29 via Zoom. Instructions to participate are posted the day before at nmprc.state.nm.us. The PRC is expected to rule on solar contracts to replace some of the electricity that Public Service Company of New Mexico currently receives from the San Juan Generating Station.

Aztec is hosting a community input meeting regarding the city's comprehensive plan. The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. July 30. The meeting will be virtual and registration is required in advance. People can register online at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8581752434564911116.

