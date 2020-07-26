Free COVID-19 testing set up by state, tribal agencies

The Daily Times Staff

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico Department of Health continues to refine its free COVID-19 testing in San Juan County by adding a Friday testing session in Farmington.

The state health department is hosting four testing sessions at San Juan College, 4601 College Blvd., in Farmington.

The morning sessions run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 27, 30 and 31 with an evening session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 29.

Judy Nelson Elementary School, 40 County Road 6580 in Kirtland, is hosting a morning testing session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 29.

Those attending are asked to a face mask and pre-register for the event at cvtestreg.nmhealth.org

While registering, people are asked to select a testing location and date, complete the form, and enter their email address.

Those arriving at the event should have their test confirmation ID ready to present.

Anyone with questions about registration can call the San Juan County public health office at 505-327-4461.

There are seven testing sites on the Navajo Nation through Aug. 18 being operated by multiple health agencies.

People planning to get tested are asked to pre-register to speed up the testing process and save time.

Testing will be held on the following dates and locations from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

July 27 at the Sheep Springs Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SheepspringsJuly27

July 30 at the Sanostee Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SanosteeJuly30

Aug. 3 at the Cove Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/CoveAug3

Aug. 6 at the Tolikan Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TolikanAug6

Aug. 10 at the Teec Nos Pos Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/TNPAug10

Aug. 13 at the Gadii'ahi Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/GadAug13

Aug. 18 at the Shiprock Chapter house. Pre-register at bit.ly/SRAug18

The links to pre-register are case-sensitive.