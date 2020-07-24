San Juan College will host free webinars outline different formats for classes this fall

FARMINGTON — A series of free webinars will be offered this week that outline the different formats under which classes will be held this fall at San Juan College.

The sessions will be offered at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. on July 28 and July 29 at https://zoom.us/j/92853545261.

The free sessions will offer viewers the chance to connect with instructors and hear about how the college will deliver classes during the fall semester. College officials recently announced a plan to resume classes using four formats — face to face, traditional online, online live and hybrid.

Members of the college's financial aid and advising staffs will be available to answer questions about registering for classes and how to pay for college, while viewers also can hear about options for continuing their education while remaining safe at home or transferring to or from a university.

"We've all had to adapt to a different type of learning environment, but it is a challenge we have met well," Sherri Cummins, assistant professor of first-year experience, stated in a press release announcing the webinars. "We are excited to showcase the new ways we will offer dynamic and interactive classes this fall. We encourage new and current students, as well as parents and family members, to attend a webinar session."

The webinars also will offer information about support services, including technology assistance and free tutoring.

"While a lot has changed, our commitment to our students and their success remains strong," Cummins stated in the press release. We are dedicated to helping our students move forward and prepare for their future."

Cummins is available to answer questions about the webinars at 505-566-3104 or cumminss@sanjuancollege.edu.