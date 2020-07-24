County: Most detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 at jail have recovered

FARMINGTON — The San Juan County government announced that most of the 144 people who tested positive for COVID-19 at the county jail have recovered following a self-described outbreak.

Based on criteria from the New Mexico Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county states 111 of the 144 detainees who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

The state and federal agencies deem someone has recovered after they have gone two weeks without symptoms.

The 144 detainees at the county jail have had 21 days pass since they tested positive and are not showing symptoms, according to the press release.

Not all the 144 detainees mentioned remain in custody, due to the "fluid nature" of the detainee population.

The county last shared coronavirus positive case numbers on July 13, following a riot involving 35 detainees which led to fires being started in detainee holding areas. The previous day, detainees had raised concerns including not receiving COVID-19 tests or results of their tests.

As of July 13, 147 detainees had tested positive.

As of July 24, there are 30 active cases among detainees with 12 of those reporting symptoms.

The county predicts it could have only four active cases by Aug. 1 if the detainee population doesn't change.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

