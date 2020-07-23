Firefighters extinguish blaze at Farmington motel; no injuries reported

FARMINGTON — First responders were called the scene of a structure fire at a motel in Farmington this afternoon that was quickly extinguished with no injuries.

Farmington fire and police were dispatched around 3:54 p.m. today to the Sage Motel at the intersection of Glade Lane and Airport Drive on reports of a fire, according to Farmington spokesperson Georgette Allen.

Northbound and southbound traffic was closed along Airport Drive as firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, according to Allen.

Two people were found inside the structure, but they were not injured and were not involved in the blaze, according to a post on the Farmington Police Department Facebook page.

Scanner traffic indicated people were fleeing the structure during the fire.

Firefighters at the scene were observed examining damaged rooms facing toward Airport Drive.

Allen did not know the extent of the damage to the motel nor the cause of the fire, which is still under investigation.

Traffic along Airport Drive opened again around 4:40 p.m., and crews opened traffic on Glade Lane shortly after.

Joshua Kellogg covers breaking news for The Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4627 or via email at jkellogg@daily-times.com.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e