FARMINGTON — The Navajo Nation Council will attempt to override a veto from tribal President Jonathan Nez on the primary election for chapter governments.

Nez vetoed the council resolution to cancel the Aug. 4 primary election and conduct the general election on Nov. 3 by plurality vote, a move recommended by the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors to reduce the potential for exposure to COVID-19.

The override is among the items listed on the proposed agenda for the council's summer session this week.

The session is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on July 20. Due to public health orders that prohibit large gatherings, the session will be held by teleconference.

Delegates will decide on a bill that proposes to continue operating the tribal government under the fiscal year 2020 budget through Dec. 31, which would bypass the new fiscal year start date of Oct. 1.

Another piece of legislation proposes authorizing chapter governments to continue holding meetings by telephone or by video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, the council authorized the governments to conduct meetings in such matter and with a three-person quorum, but that resolution expired on July 15.

The council will also decide a bill that proposes to proclaim the third week in June of each year as Diné Pride Week, to recognize LGBTQ and two-spirited individuals.

The bill notes that last month Speaker Seth Damon signed a proclamation that designated June 22 through June 28 as Diné Pride Week throughout the Navajo Nation.

A copy of the entire proposed agenda is available on the Navajo Nation Council's website. The summer session will live stream on Vimeo and YouTube under the Navajo Nation Council name and on the council's Facebook page.

Other meetings

The San Juan County Commission will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. July 21 to discuss the fiscal year 2021 budget. A link to watch the meeting via WebEx is available at sjcounty.net.

The Farmington City Council will meet at 9 a.m. July 21 to discuss the budget for fiscal year 2021. People should contact the city clerk at 505-599-1101 to obtain a passcode for the Zoom meeting.

The Aztec Municipal School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. July 20 to discuss salaries. More information is available at aztecschools.com.

The Central Consolidated School District Board of Education will meet at 1 p.m. July 21. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook.

The Bloomfield City Council has a special work session scheduled for 6 p.m. July 21 to discuss the budget. People can participate by calling 425-436-6323 and using the access code 436935

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission meets at 9:30 a.m. July 22 via Zoom. Instructions for participation are posted the day before the meeting at nmprc.state.nm.us.

Reporter Hannah Grover contributed to this story.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

